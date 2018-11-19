Pontllanfraith-based Pensord Press Ltd, one of Wales’ largest independent magazine printing and digital publishing businesses, has invested for growth following £8m in funding from Santander Corporate & Commercial.

The award-winning firm has bought a Heidelberg XL106 8P B1 perfecting press with ‘Push to Stop’ technology as well as a Heidelberg Stahl TH82-P folding machine, both of which will allow the business to significantly ramp up production and become more efficient.

Established in 1969, Pensord Press operates out of a 50,000 sq ft facility specifically designed for the short-run, sheet-fed, controlled circulation magazine market.

It currently prints more than 350 regular publications for a large number of local and national clients.

The business was recognised as UK Print Company of the Year by the BPIF in 2012 and last year was awarded PrintWeek’s Customer Service Team of The Year.

In 2010, managing director Darren Coxon led a management buyout with operations director Karl Gater.

Last year, the firm acquired Cambrian Printers, another long standing Welsh print company, adding new, specialist services to the group – including high-quality, high-pagination publications – and increasing annual turnover to more than £18m.

The new Heidelberg press will replace two older perfecting presses, while the new Heidelberg Stahl TH82-P folder is the second folding machine installed at the plant this year.

Darren Coxon said: “We are investing in the most technologically advanced equipment available in the market to become even more competitive, as well as enhancing our quality and furthering our reputation for delivering outstanding service and value to every Pensord client. Having financial partners who understand our business, and strategy, is so important and in Santander we feel we have a partner who gets where we are looking to take the business.”

Myrddyn Hughes, relationship director, Santander Corporate & Commercial, said: “We are delighted to count Pensord Press as a client. We have worked hard to deliver a range of solutions, including invoice and asset finance, to help this great business invest for growth and meet its aspiration to become one of the UK’s most competitive printing firms.”