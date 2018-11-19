A CHARITY event with a unique ingredient has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

The Great Malpas Bake Off was hosted at Malpas Cricket Club, in Newport, on Saturday morning, and aimed to raise awareness and funds for Myeloma UK.

Myeloma UK is a charity which aims to help people suffering from the form of blood cancer, which approximately 5,700 people in the UK are diagnosed with each year.

Treatments exist which can be effective in controlling the disease, relieving symptoms and prolonging life, but at the moment the disease is incurable and terminal. Myeloma UK are determined to find the cure.

This event was unusual to similar coffee mornings, as former Great British Bake Off contestant, Jon Jenkins, was one the three judges, for the home-made cakes brought in by guests.

Amongst the many guests, some of Malpas United u14s attended, with the Myeloma UK logo featured on their uniform.

It was a tight competition, but Helen Martin took first place, followed by Jane Carter in second, Jo Quarterly in third, and Mark A Carnevale in fourth.

One of the organisers, Jamie Hart, said: “The day was a great success, raising more than £1,000 for Myeloma UK.

“Thank you to everyone who attended, donated money and raffle prizes, and to everyone who gave up their time to help make the event a success.

"We are now busy planning next year's event."

The team are now looking for runners to support Myeloma UK in Newport’s next Half Marathon, which will be on March 3, 2019.

They also have a runner, representing Myeloma UK, preparing for the the Bath Half Marathon, taking place on March 17, 2019.

They are also running a bid on the ball auction, for the chance to win a rugby ball signed by the Welsh rugby team.

People can bid on the ball, by contacting Jamie Hart on: 07515 480479.

All money raised through the auction will go to Myeloma UK.

To find out more about this charity, visit their website: www.myeloma.org.uk