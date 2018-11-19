A PLAY about a dramatic battle for glory and honour is coming to a venue near you.

Ventoux tells the tale of two cycling pros – Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani – climbing Mount Ventoux to win Stage 12 of the Tour de France, in 2000. This is one of the most gruelling climbs in the race, with 2018 winner, Geraint Thomas, citing it as the most difficult climb of all.

Controversial Armstrong went on to win the Tour that year, and a further five in the following years, before being stripped of his titles after a doping scandal, while Pantani never raced in the Tour again and died of an overdose four years later.

The production is performed with two road bikes, real race commentary and stunning film footage captured by the theatre company as they cycled up the notorious mountain.

The play recreates the conflict with all the benefit of hindsight, charting the parallels of the riders’ early careers and the stark split in fortunes following the race.

Catch it at Blackwood Miners’ Institute on November 21, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12.50, or £10.50 concessions. Call 01495 227 206, or go to: www.blackwoodminersinstitute.com.