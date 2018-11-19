A PAEDOPHILE was jailed for more than seven years for carrying out sex attacks against a young girl in Newport.

Pensioner David Myers had threatened his victim that she would “go to kiddies’ prison” if she told police about the abuse, the city’s crown court heard.

Prosecutor James Wilson said the victim was left “petrified” after her ordeal by the 71-year-old, of Darwin Drive, Newport.

He said that Myers told her that if the police became involved not only would he go to jail but “she would go to kiddies’ prison”.

Mr Wilson added that the defendant had said: “He would blame it on her.”

Judge Daniel Williams heard how police obtained forensic evidence against Myers when they found his DNA profile on underwear belonging to his victim.

Myers pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault on a girl under 13 which were committed in 2015.

He had initially denied the charges but admitted the offences before he was due to stand trial this month.

The court heard he had no previous convictions.

Myers was represented by Byron Broadstock who said in mitigation that his client had pleaded guilty to the offences.

He added: “The defendant was an industrious man who had contributed positively to society.”

Mr Broadstock added that Myers’ marriage was now “fractured” as a result of his conviction and that he had suffered the recent loss of his sister.

His barrister added: “He is struggling to understand why he behaved so out of character.

“He can only surmise that he was emotionally fragile at the time.

“He will suffer in prison more than most by virtue of his age.”

Judge Williams told Myers he that he was guilty of “sustained” attacks against his victim.

He jailed him for seven-and-a-half years and ordered that an extra 12 months on licence be imposed once he is released from custody.

Myers was also made subject of a sexual harm prevention order and told he must pay a victim surcharge.