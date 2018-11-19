AT just six years old, Lexie Morgan has decided she wants a career in space technology when she grows up.

The Newport youngster already knows more about the wonders of the solar system than many people several times her age.

And her enthusiasm for all things galactic has led a space technology firm to back an event that will enable girls from across Gwent to release their inner scientists.

Lexie, a pupil at Pentrepoeth primary school, Bassaleg, inspired her guide leader mum Sam to take to e-mail and Twitter to ask for help in developing activities for a special space-themed Reach For The Stars badge.

Edinburgh-based space launch technology firm Skyrora replied, and the result is a two-day event in Caldicot next February at which 200 girls - members of Gwent Rainbow, Brownie, Guides and Rangers groups - will take part in activities such as designing miniature rocket models and making meteorite finders.

"It was serendipitous that Skyrora answered my call. We'd been on holiday in Cornwall and Lexie saw on the news that a space port is being built in Newquay," said Mrs Morgan.

"She immediately said she wanted to move there. She said "mummy, I want to work there."

"The company involved is Skyrora. She's very excited that they were coming here for our event."

As well as helping the girls earn a guiding badge, the event aims to inform them of the diverse range of careers available in space and related industries.

"It's a good juxtaposition with the Suffragettes, looking at what women have achieved and what they can achieve, taking it forward and following in their footsteps," said Mrs Morgan.

“It’s really important to help young girls learn more about traditionally masculine industries. I’m very grateful to Skyrora for getting involved.”

Skyrora - which is developing launch vehicle technology - is part of the STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) Ambassador Programme which seeks to teach young people across the UK about careers linked to these subjects.

Women remain under-represented in STEM-related jobs, occupying only a quarter of such positions. But United Nations estimates suggest that by 2025 there will be seven million new STEM jobs and not enough qualified people to fill them. Thus, the need to inspire young girls has never been so important.

“We jumped at the opportunity to reach out to Sam after seeing her original tweet about Lexie and her group’s space badge," said Skyrora business operations manager Derek Harris.

“The new commercial space race is a great chance to open up a world of opportunity to the next generation of engineers and teach them about possible career paths they maybe wouldn’t have considered otherwise.

“We believe all space companies have a responsibility to inspire the next generation and the opportunity to tell these Brownies a bit about our company, whilst also helping them get their space badge, is a privilege we simply couldn’t turn down.”

Lexie meanwhile, cannot wait for February's event, when she hopes to add to her knowledge of space.

"All of a sudden she started naming the planets and it's gone from there," said Mrs Morgan, whose husband Gareth is a design engineer.

"She knows about individual planets and other aspects of space. She has a massive passion for it, and if Lexie has that, other girls might pick it up if they have the opportunity.

"Her ideal job would be to work for a space company, and also to design space-themed t-shirts for girls.

"Her sister Carenza, who is 10, has the engineering bug, but hadn't linked it to space and the technology until she and Lexie talked about it."