A WEEKEND trail full of artistic activities is coming to a hill near you soon.

Art on the Hill (AOTH) is returning, following the success of its launch last year, and is organised by local artists Sarah Goodey and Kate Mercer.

AOTH offers an exciting trail of events, ranging from exhibitions, workshops and live performances taking place in Newport from November 23 until November 25.

Those who can’t wait until the Friday can check out a visual art showcase, featuring local artists, at The Escape Rooms on Griffin Street, from 6pm until 9pm on the Thursday. This will also be available for viewing between 11am and 3pm on the Friday and Saturday.

The Friday will also include an exhibition, by Carl Butcher, featuring prints and paintings inspired by Bordeaux, Berlin and Newport. This will be open at Hounds the Barbershop, Bridge Street, from 7.30am on Friday and from 8.30am on Saturday.

Riverfront Theatre has a programme jam-packed with artsy fun on the Saturday, with entries to Newport Photomarathon on display from 9.30am and free workshops, in the foyer, from 10.30am. This includes a writers group from 9.30am until 11.30am, and an open access session – suitable for those aged 11-25, between 12.30pm and 2.30pm. This will focus on DJing, rap music and graffiti.

On the Sunday, the theatre is hosting a Artsy Crafty car boot sale, from 10am until 3pm, giving guests the opportunity to buy and sell work by local talent. Free stalls are available, with registration closing on November 20. You can arrange a stall at: www.newportlive.co.uk/AOTH

A mysterious guerilla art project is being hosted at a phone box on Victoria Crescent, from 10am, on the Saturday and Sunday, with guests also encouraged to check out the Hans Feibusch Murals at Newport Civic Centre.

Newport Museum & Art Gallery are also involved. On Friday, Linda Kieft will discuss her exhibition Warrior, which focuses on the impact of war and will be on display until February 2019. Her talk will be at 1pm. The following day, there will be family craft sessions, at 10am, 11am and midday. Guests can make their own ship, with spaces given on a first-come, first-served basis, and children must have adult supervision.

Rogue Fox Coffee House, Clytha Park Road, will host Leigh Davis on the Friday, teaching people how to make hand-made kinetic windmills, between 1.30pm and 4pm.

On the Saturday, guests are urged to help with a performative act. Meeting at the Church of St Mark, Serpentine Road, at 9.30am, the idea is to walk around the area of AOTH wearing a apparatus that leaves a chalk line.

Other Saturday activities include: an Art House, on Bryngwyn Road, open 11am-6pm. Between 11.30am and 4pm, Gap centre, Stow Hill, will feature a unique performance, by Operasonic creative director Rhian Hutchings and composer Kirsten Evans.

Saturday will also feature Consumersmith and Billy Windsor, of Fugly Arts Society, creating a live mural painting from 1pm. This will be outside El Siecos, and include a DJ set.

There will also be live musical performances, by Aled Rheon and Ilana Held, at Diverse Records, Charles Street, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm. Later on Saturday, guests can check out a pop-up Museum of Night, a curation of night inspired work, between 3pm and 6pm on Oakfield Road.

Saturdaywill conclude with an ‘express yourself’ evening at Le Public Space, High Street, from 7pm until 10.30pm.

Sunday will host two exhibition previews. One at the Cwtsh Arts Centre, Stow Hill, 2pm-4pm, focused on work by Gemma Bartlett. Another, at The Cellar Door, Clytha Park Road, 4.30pm-6.30pm, will feature work by Ron McCormick. The Cellar Door is also hosting live music, by Irish blues guitarist Will Killeen, from 7pm on Sunday. Le Public Space will be showing two documentaries, from 5pm and from 7pm.

To find out more, search Facebook: @AOTH.NP20