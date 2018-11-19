AN EPIC supermarket opens its doors soon, giving customers the chance to win some amazing prizes.

The Food Warehouse, which is part of the Iceland Food Group, will be opening on 28 East Retail Park, at 9am, on November 27.

In celebration, guests will have the chance to win gifts, which includes a Morphy Richards kitchen makeover and vouchers to spend in store.

The store offers bulk-buy products, including deals on fresh and frozen food, plus a selection of homeware items.

You can read more about The Food Warehouse, in Newport, here.