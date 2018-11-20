THREE men are facing prison terms after they pleaded guilty to various offences that include attempted robbery, unlawful wounding and weapons charges committed in Newport.

Brian Hayes, 28, of Tone Close, Michael Staniec, 30, of Tippett Close, both Newport, and Gary Midgley, 27, of no fixed address, are due to be sentenced at the city’s crown court later this week.

Hayes appeared before Judge Daniel Williams and pleaded guilty to the unlawful wounding of David Hughes on Thursday, May 31.

Staniec and Midgeley had admitted the offence at an earlier hearing.

Staniec has also pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery of Shah Hussain and possessing an imitation firearm with intent.

Midgeley has admitted the attempted robberies of Mr Hussain and Katie Millner and possessing an imitation firearm with intent.

They both also admitted the unlawful wounding of Mr Hughes.

The offences happened on May 31 in the Godfrey Road, Queens Hill Crescent and Tewkesbury Walk.

Hayes pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding on the morning of his trial.

The prosecutor in the case was Roger Griffiths and Hayes was represented by his barrister Heath Edwards.

Newport Crown Court heard that Hayes has a previous conviction for grievous bodily harm from 2011 which means he could be facing an extended jail term.

Mr Edwards said: “A lengthy sentence is inevitable.”

Hayes was remanded in custody and Judge Williams adjourned sentencing for the trio to take place on Friday at Newport Crown Court.