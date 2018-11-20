A RAIL company have issued a statement, following people’s concerns about cancelled services.

Transport for Wales took over the management of Wales' rail in October, with KeolisAmery responsible for running services on the Wales and Borders network. Recently, Newport residents have expressed some concerns about services, which you can read about here.

The statement, addressed to customers and signed off by Chief Operating Officer at Transport for Wales, Rick Davey, and Chief Operating Officer at Network Rail, Alison Thompson, said: “We’re sorry.

“We’re sorry that over recent weeks too many trains have been cancelled, delayed, or arrived with fewer carriages than normal.

“We know that overcrowding and uncertainty are big challenges for people, and we want to apologise that you haven’t received the service that you deserve and expect.”

The statement goes on to explain that safety is a top priority for the company and, due to recent storms and ageing trains, an ‘unprecedented’ number of trains have been out of service.

Currently, 36 trains out of a total fleet of 127 are under repair.

The statement continued: “We are running additional buses to replace cancelled services and to provide extra capacity where we expect trains will be very busy.

“We’re also working hard to safely and effectively return trains back into service.

“Our engineers are working around the clock to repair the existing fleet and keep the tracks clear of debris during the blustery and slippery autumn weather.

“Our maintenance depots are operating 24-hours a day, and we are working with suppliers to speed up these essential repairs.”

Transport for Wales end the statement by thanking customers for bearing with them.

To find out more information about service disruption and claiming compensation for delays, go to: www.tfwrail.wales