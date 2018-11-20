TEMPERATURES across Gwent are expected to stay well into single digits for the rest of the week.

According to the Met Office, Newport will experience wintry temperatures for the next six days, with highs of 8C on the weekend.

There is a chance of rain this afternoon (Tuesday) and tomorrow lunchtime.

The Met Office warns that some areas of Wales could experience wintry showers.

We can expect some sunshine on Thursday, but that will give way to cloudy conditions and an overcast weekend.

Night-time temperatures could fall as low as 1C on Thursday morning, but should be higher for the weekend.