THE Prince of Wales Bridge (M4 Severn crossing) will be affected by closures this week while maintenance work is carried out.

A full westbound carriageway closure will be in effect from 8pm on Thursday, November 22, until 6am the following day.

For the same period, three lanes on the eastbound carriageway will be closed.

M48 crossing

On the M48 Severn Bridge, partial closures will be in effect.

Today (Tuesday) will see two lanes of the westbound carriageway closed between 7am and 4pm.

One lane of the westbound carriageway will be closed for the same duration tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday.

On Friday, November 23, a full eastbound carriageway closure will be in effect from 8pm until 6pm on Sunday, November 25.

Two lanes of the westbound carriageway will be closed for the same duration.

The reason for all these closures is for maintenance work to be carried out.