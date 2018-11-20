BUSINESSES in Blaenau Gwent have said a lack of street lighting is leaving them vulnerable to crime, with one warning it may have to relocate.

Katie Waldron, co-owner of Waldron Commercials, has blamed a "rise in crime" on street lights being switched off on the Tafarnaubach Industrial Estate in Tredegar.

Since January, when the lights were turned off, the family-run business has been targeted twice, including a fuel theft and vehicles being damaged, with one incident costing £1,200.

Several other businesses located on industrial estates are also said to have been hit.

Mrs Waldron said: “The whole estate is left in complete darkness and you can’t see the hand in front of your face.

“I have a guard on site who was verbally attacked and threatened when patrolling the premises.

“It is damaging my livelihood.”

As well as fuel thefts and vehicles being damaged, Mrs Waldron said the site has also been hit by fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour.

The business has spent £20,000 on flood lights to protect the site since the switch-off.

“These individuals that prefer the cover of darkness are being assisted with the lack of street lighting,” she added.

The 24-hour recovery and commercial vehicle repairs business has been based on the site for eight years but says it may have to relocate if nothing is done about the issue.

This is despite earning national recognition for its services, with the business picking up a national award in recognition of its customer services last week.

Mrs Waldron said she is 'passionate' about helping the local economy and investing in the borough but feels her concerns are not being heard.

She called the actions of the council 'damaging' and 'dangerous.'

Louise Thomas, owner of Dizzy Kidz play centre in Tredegar, said her business has also been hit.

Ms Thomas said the play centre was broken into for the first time in 12 years on Monday, November 5.

Nothing was stolen, but the play centre is now considering buying additional security cameras and employing a security guard.

Three street lights to the front of the building and five to six at the back were switched off in October.

“We’ve never had any issues before,” said Ms Thomas.

“I believe the street lights were a factor in the break-in.

“It’s not safe in the car park for my customers and their children anymore.”

Labour councillors have called for the Independent-run council to reconsider the decision to switch off street lights on industrial estates.

Cllr Steve Thomas, leader of the Labour group, called for the "disastrous action" to be reversed without delay.

Blaenau Gwent council said it has to deliver services with less money due to government funding cuts, resulting in "difficult choices."

A spokesman said: "The decision to turn off street lights on industrial estates was made by full council in January this year as part of the range of savings proposals presented to members following engagement with the public."

The council's economic development team continues to work with businesses to support their needs.