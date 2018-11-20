GWENT Police have appealed for information to help locate a Pontypool man who breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on November 8.

31-year-old Kyle Roberts was serving a four-month prison sentence for common assault, after being sentenced at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Roberts has been recalled to prison due to the fact he breached his licence conditions.

If you see him or know where he is, call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 1800439472.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website crimestoppers-uk.org