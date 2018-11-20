A BUILDING society has been giving financial education lessons to more than 1,500 Welsh primary school children across the country - including a Newport school.

More than 40 classes of children, including St Patrick’s Primary, received lessons as part of the Money Advice Service’s Talk Money Week.

Lessons aimed to encourage children to think about issues such as how to save effectively from a young age and to be able to speak with their parents openly about money.

A children’s book, called Goose’s Cake Bake, has also been released by Principality, telling the story of a child who organises a bake sale to raise money to buy books.

Lindsay Smith, head teacher of St Patrick’s Primary said: “Using stories is a great way of introducing children to money and how to manage it effectively. Along with the financial education lessons we think this will have a big impact on our children’s outlook towards finances. We want them to go on to be successful in the future in every aspect of their life and the support of Principality Building Society will be so beneficial to ensuring that will happen.”