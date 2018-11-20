GYPSY and traveller pupils from West Monmouth School raised £800 for the Royal British Legion by designing and selling their own poppies.

For the past five years, gypsy and traveller pupils at the school with support from Torfaen Youth Service, have designed, created and sold their own poppies in the run up to Armistice Day.

This year they created gold poppies to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War. A service of remembrance was also held to remember the many gypsy travellers who volunteered at the outbreak of the war in 1914.

The project was part of the Travelling Young Enterprise Project which saw Torfaen Youth Service working with West Mon's Traveller Education Service and Blaenavon Royal British Legion.

Claire Kennedy, youth worker at Torfaen Youth Service said: "The Youth Service and West Monmouth School are incredibly proud of all the young people that have contributed over the past five years. We all would like to thank the members of the public and business owners for their continued support."