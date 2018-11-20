A LAUNCH event marking the return of the the popular Newport Photomarathon exhibition attracted more than 100 people on the weekend.

A range of photographs taken by people across Gwent are now on display at the must-see exhibition, which is taking place at the Riverfront.

Organiser Fez Miah, who is also a lecturer at the University of South Wales, said: "The actual Photomarathon phenomenon started many years ago. But I am the one who brought it to Newport.

"I had done an exhibition before and I wanted to get people engaged in photography. It is a wonderful field to get yourself involved in.

"Newport also has a great photo history - just look at its landmarks. They need to be captured and that is what I told people."

Organiser Fez Miah

He added: "The variety of photos we have on display at the exhibition are all incredible."

And on the weekend, more than 100 people hurried to admire more than 1,000 photographs on show.

Sixteen of the winning photographs - which includes an image of the David 'Bomber' Pearce statue - are also on display.

Mr Miah, who lives in Newport, described the evening as "lovely."

"It was a really great evening and it could not have gone any better," he said.

"The people who came seemed to really enjoy looking at the different pictures. There was a lot of different photos and the people like that.

"Newport Photomarathon is an opportunity to get out and see the city and other areas."

He added: "I would like to thank the sponsors of event which included Newport Now, The Camera Centre, Newport LIVE, Maindee Unlimited, Minuteman Press and Holbrook. Thanks for supporting us."

The exhibition will run until this Sunday.