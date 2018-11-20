PLANS for a new housing estate along the main road leading into Usk have been submitted, with 18 homes proposed.

Blue Cedar Homes and Butlerwall Homes say the development will bring “much needed” open market and affordable housing to the area.

The developers are seeking permission to build four one-bedroom apartments, four two-bedroom houses, six four-bedroom houses, four five-bedroom houses at Woodbine Field on Monmouth Road.

Under the proposals, six of the houses will be offered as affordable housing with the remaining 12 units set to be sold on the open market.

A new public open space, an access road from Monmouth Road and landscaping work to the 1.1-hectare site is also planned.

“The development of the site will advance the residential character of the surrounding area whilst delivering much needed open market and affordable housing on land which is well related to the surrounding built context,” a planning report says.

“It is clear that a positive residential development can be delivered which complies with relevant planning policy and is compatible with the overall character and density of the area

With two contemporary housing estates nearby – Cwrt Bryn Derwen and Burrium Gate – the planners feel redeveloping the application site for residential use is appropriate.

The site is also an unallocated site within the development boundaries as set out in Monmouthshire County Council’s local development plan.

A transport assessment claims there would be no impact on local roads but, if necessary, traffic calming measures could be put near the site entrance to help drivers keep to the 30mph speed limit.

With a bus stop nearby, the assessment says the site provides residents the opportunity to use other means of travel other than cars.

But the application recognises that it is constrained by its proximity to the neighbouring Woodbine Cottages, indicating that the new houses will be no higher than two-storeys.

Some existing landscape features will also be lost but the developers say the impact will be “negligible” and any loss will be offset with additional planting.

The council’s planning committee is likely to consider the application in the coming months.