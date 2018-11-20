The first pocket of housing land has been released at The Works regeneration project in Ebbw Vale.

The site is owned by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

Savills, the agent working on behalf of the council, has announced the disposal of a fully-serviced parcel of residential building land which is to be sold by informal tender on a date to be announced.

The Works is a £300m investment and one of Wales’ largest mixed use regeneration schemes. It has seen the transformation of the former steelworks site, approximately 200 acres, in Ebbw Vale.

Completed and occupied projects at The Works include the new Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan hospital, a leisure centre, a three to 16 learning community, post-16 education facility (BG Learning Zone) and offices, playing fields, public car park and the Ebbw Vale Cableway to the town centre.

Gareth Carter, director at Savills Cardiff, is handling the disposal process.

He said: “The Works project to date has been an outstanding success, bringing new jobs, new facilities and life to an otherwise barren landscape.

"The public sector investment to date will be a catalyst for private sector commitment.

"The Northgate site is the first major land release and will no doubt attract a lot of interest, particularly as the necessary site infrastructure, remediation and re-profiling is complete. The site is situated within a short walk of the Ebbw Vale rail terminus, which provides an hourly service to Cardiff and therefore ideal for commuting.

“Northgate is just under five acres and capable of providing about 70 new homes, 10 per cent of which will be affordable. We have already had several expressions of interest and will be announcing a tender deadline shortly.”

Cllr Dai Davies, executive member for regeneration and economic development from Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, said: “There are many facilities at The Works which are being utilised successfully by the community that have transformed the area; transport links, leisure, education and health.

"Northgate residential will be the first housing plot released for development. This is a very exciting opportunity that will enhance many aspects of the area.’’