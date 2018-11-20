PLAID Cymru leader Adam Price met with Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon to discuss the ongoing Brexit process on Tuesday.

With controversy over the agreement with the EU showing no sign of abating, Mr Price, accompanied by Plaid MP Liz Saville Roberts met Ms Sturgeon and her SNP colleague Ian Blackford at the House of Commons to discuss how they could work together.

Speaking following the meeting Mr Price said: “Plaid Cymru and the SNP have been consistent and clear, the least damaging exit from the EU means staying in the single market and customs union. We will continue to work together to make sure the voices of Welsh and Scottish people are heard in Westminster.

“We simply cannot sit back and let our respective nations face the harm the Westminster government is intent on causing by ripping us out of these economic pillars of Europe.

“The Westminster government is shedding cabinet ministers and refusing to change course.

“To paraphrase the prime minister, we have three options left – bad deal, no deal or no Brexit. It is only Labour that seem intent that the last option should not be pursued.

“The Labour leadership must now come to its senses and work with Plaid Cymru and the SNP to find a way out of this Brexit madness.”