A LEADING charity which has helped thousands of people with mental health issues has marked an anniversary milestone.

Newport Mind, which is based in Commercial Street, Newport, was founded by people with mental health issues, their carers and other professionals 40 years ago. It continues to provide essential assistance to roughly 2,000 people annually.

And to mark the momentous date, the charity has published a book - More Than My Mind - which consists of photographs and poems by service users and other community groups.

Helen McSherry, who is the charity’s community wellbeing officer, said: “By bringing the arts together in this book it has proved invaluable in reaching out, making strong connections with the wider community and raising awareness of mental health issues, while reducing stigma.

“Members of the writing and photography groups have committed passionately to every aspect of this project. Their unwavering dedication has carried the vision of publishing this commemorative book through a powerful journey of creativity, transporting it to this inspirational reality.

“We recently had two book launches. At one of them we had St Woolos Primary School pupils and Age Alive Choir perform at the Riverfront. There were also readings from Newport poets, Paul Chambers and Mike McNamara, and a talk from Lonely Planet and National Geographic photographer, Daniel Alford.”

Ms McSherry said all proceeds from the book will go towards helping the charity.

“We have all had a fantastic celebration for the 40th anniversary of Newport Mind.

“All raised money will go to the charity to help people.”

And Dave Bland, who is the charity’s CEO, added: “This project has brought many people together in creativity. It is a meaningful demonstration of Newport Mind working in collaboration and the outcome for these fruitful connections has been this book. This is a fitting celebration for Newport Mind’s 40 years.”

The book is £15 for non-members of Mind.

You can buy the book here bit.ly/2S4AHwi