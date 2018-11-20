A FILM produced by and starring a Newport man has bagged sixteen top awards in just two months.

Winter Ridge, which stars Matt Hookings, 29, has won acclaim since its release on September 5.

The film – a crime-thriller about a detective played by Mr Hookings – most recently won three awards at Wales International Film Festival.

It was named Best Feature Film, won a Welsh Dragon Award and saw Game of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham take home Best Supporting Actress.

Mr Hookings, who set up the production company Camelot Films, in 2013, said: “I wanted to take control, and started making my own short films, finding my feet, but it’s escalated and it’s been a crazy few years.

“I set up the company after finishing work with some important names, including Angelina Jolie and Tom Cruise.

“It’s been an incredible ride, and I’ve learnt my own methods to switch off my producer role and focus on the acting side.

“It feels good to have come this far, although it hasn’t been easy. It’s hard work and dedication, which can be exhausting but it’s so rewarding.

“Coming from Newport has given me that extra drive and passion to be successful. I come back to Newport a lot and still consider it my home.”

Winter Ridge, which took around two years to complete, including 17 days of filming in more than 25 locations, recently finished a 25 cinema run across the UK.

Its director Dom Lenoir, said: “The cinema run and film has been a huge achievement, winning awards, despite a small budget and little resources.

“It’s great to have won in so many areas, especially as we competed - and won - against some higher budget films.

“Matt is very driven; He knows the industry and has a good understanding of good films and stories.

“He’s definitely talented, both as an actor and a producer.”

Mr Hookings is now working, in partnership with Film Wales, on his latest production, Prizefighter, which is about a young boxer

Production for this will start in April 2019.