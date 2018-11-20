AFTER decades of uncertainty, a masterplan for the future of a former iron works site in Torfaen has been agreed by councillors.

Torfaen council’s cabinet gave its backing to a draft masterplan for The British in Abersychan at a meeting today.

A council report says the council bought the site in a “once in a generation” opportunity in 2016, ending a cycle of private sector speculation that had been a barrier to regeneration for more than 30 years.

At the same time, in 2016, the council agreed to set aside up to £2million from its budget and accept a £1.7million Welsh Government grant to proceed with the purchase and put in place a masterplan.

Speaking at the cabinet meeting, leader of the council Cllr Anthony Hunt said the site has the potential to be “one of the jewels in the crown” for the area.

The masterplan includes plans to create a heritage trail and cafe on the 1,300-acre site – the largest remaining site of industrial dereliction in south east Wales.

How the cafe could look

David Leech, economy and strategic regeneration manager at the council, said feedback from a public consultation showed a strong desire for a heritage trail in the future of the site.

The trail would include installing ” interactive interpretation panels,” with the cafe incorporated into a restored engine house.

The engine house as it looks now

Work will also be undertaken to create an inviting entrance to the site, including a resurfaced carriageway under an arch.

A landscape corridor around ponds will also be created under the masterplan, with new paths for waterside walks.

Potential for the site to become a destination on the ‘discovery trail’ will also be explored, while new walking routes will also be created.

New walking routes will be created

Road improvements to improve access could also be carried out, while three areas have been identified as sites for potential housing.

A local business has also approached the council with plans to create an activity centre and trekking routes on the site.

Cllr Hunt said the site presents a range of challenges for development, including financial and technical, but that it could be of great value to the area.

“I’m glad we’ve moved from that situation of almost despair and lack of hope to one where, yes there are challenges, but we can bring a positive resolution.”

Council officers will now prepare the final designs ahead of a planning application being submitted.

A planning application is required before remediation works can begin, which will include addressing flood risks and mine shaft safety.

Funding and partnership opportunities to deliver the project will also be explored.