A PRIMARY school in Torfaen has officially opened their newly-built jetty and pond, which they hope will encourage children to take a more practical approach to learning.

Griffithstown Primary School decided to take on the project after receiving a £10,000 grant from the Postcode Lottery.

Working with Keep Wales Tidy, the school have transformed their grounds in to a practical learning environment, complete with a wildflower area and a tunnel which has been topped with the earth from digging out the pond, allowing insects and worms to thrive.

The opening of the jetty was attended by Chris Partridge and Thom Board from Keep Wales Tidy, and 93-year-old friend of the school Cyril Jenkins.

Mr Jenkins was formerly a patient at Panteg Hospital, and formed a positive relationship with the school when the children visited the hospital.

He has since continued the relationship, and was on hand to open the jetty, before teaching a year six class about his medals from the Second World War, and his experience of the conflict.

Griffithstown headteacher Nick Blackburn said: "It was really successful. We had a group of children help us open the jetty along with Cyril and Thom and Chris from Keep Wales Tidy, who have helped us with the project.

"The jetty will allow the children to learn more about the canal life as part of their STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) work.

"They will be able to compare that to what develops in our pond.

"We will also use an underwater drone to do this, and to analyse the pollution in the canal.

"It will open up a range of learning opportunities."

As well as being used for learning, the area can also be used as a quiet space for the children to use. A friendship bench has been built by the jetty dedicated to Mr Jenkins after his family donated money to the school after being impressed by his relationship with them.

Mr Blackburn also said that the jetty will be used to help the school connect with the community.

He said: "There is a possibility of using barges to transport produce grown at the school to the hospital along the canal.

"We are also looking to do an agricultural project with Growing Spaces but that wouldn't take place until April."

The school are hoping to invite Mr Jenkins in to school on a weekly basis, but are looking for assistance with his travel arrangements.