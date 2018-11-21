FORMER Wales and Lions rugby captain Sam Warburton was a special guest in Monmouth on Friday,16th November.

The ex-international flanker, who won 74 caps for Wales, spoke to pupils from Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools, posed for photographs and signed autographs.

Warburton also had a first meeting with John Bevan, a fellow British and Irish Lion, who coaches the 1st XV at Monmouth School for Boys.

(Sam Warburton meets Monmouth teacher and former international rugby player John Bevan)

Harry Bettley, the school’s first-team rugby captain, is currently on the sidelines and was thrilled to meet his sporting hero.

“It was brilliant to hear Sam pass on his experience to the boys and girls who came along to listen to him and ask questions,” said Harry.

Afterwards, around 70 people attended a special lunch organised by Aitch and Aitch Bee at the Hitchcock Pavilion to raise money for Mental Health Research UK.

Harry, who lives in Trellech, said: “Sam spoke about his injuries. It was good to hear how he overcame them for so many years because I am currently injured. It is great to look up to Sam because he was such an influential player and remains an inspiration off the field.”