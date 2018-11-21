A MAN pushed one sister down a flight of stairs and punched her sibling in the face when violence flared at a New Year’s Eve party, a jury heard.

Robert Jones, aged 40, is on trial accused of attacking revellers Carrieann Gore and Jessica Bond at his home in the early hours of January 1.

Prosecutor Ieuan Bennett told Newport Crown Court how they had gone to the defendant’s flat in Blaina with his girlfriend Alissa Gore who is the sisters’ cousin.

He is accused of deliberately pushing Carrieann Gore down the stairs and causing her a bleed on the brain.

Jones has denied attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against her.

He has also pleaded not guilty to assault by beating against Ms Bond.

Mr Bennett said the defendant had been a guest at a New Year’s Eve get-together at another home in Blaina before he, his partner and the sisters had gone back to his flat to carry on partying.

The jury was told how Jones had retired to bed and had asked the three women to keep the noise down as they continued the festivities.

The prosecutor said that his girlfriend had then gone to bed before a confrontation developed when an allegation of domestic violence by the defendant arose.

Mr Bennett said the four of them were on top of the landing when “Jessica Bond was punched in the mouth”.

He added: “Sadly, matters didn’t end there. Carrieann Gore became involved after seeing what had been done to her sister.

“It is the prosecution’s case that knowing she was facing him, he pushed her down the stairs.

“She fell all the way from the top to the bottom and suffered a catalogue of injuries.

Mr Bennett said Ms Gore was unconscious and added: “Jessica Bond thought she was dead. She was completely out cold.”

He told the jury she had suffered a bleed on the brain, significant bruising all over the body and head abrasions.

Mr Bennett added: “It is simply good luck she wasn’t seriously hurt. She has made a very good recovery.”

Proceeding.