NEW measures to deter fly-tipping are set to be installed at the British in Talywain.

Since Torfaen council purchased the site in 2016, the site has fallen victim to large scale fly-tipping.

To combat this the local authority, in conjunction with Gwent Wildlife Trust and the members of the surrounding community have been working on a landscape management plan.

Boulders are to be installed along Farm Road, as part of this, preventing access to those using the site unlawfully to carry out acts of fly-tipping and illegal off-roading.

Cllr Alan Jones, Torfaen council's executive member for business, tourism, leisure and culture, said: “Fly-tipping is a crime that not only causes significant damage to our countryside and wildlife but comes at a significant cost the taxpayer at a time when demand for public services is increasing.

“We will do all we can to prevent and prosecute fly-tippers, but can only do this together with the Torfaen community, who have a key role to play in helping us identify those responsible.”

You can report incidents of fly-tipping via the council’s mobile app, website, by calling 01495 762200, or by visiting one of its customer care centres.

The work was part of the South East Wales Resilient Uplands project, which comes under the Welsh Government’s Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, and is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.

Extensive community engagement workshops revealed dealing with fly tipping and landscape crime should be a key prioritiy for the area.

Dumping waste illegally is a serious criminal offence that carries a fine of up to £20,000 or a prison sentence.