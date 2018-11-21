BUSINESS owners across Blaenau Gwent are reeling after a spate of break-ins across the borough in recent weeks, costing them thousands of pounds in damage and stolen stock.

Three businesses have been targeted in raids carried out over the last few weeks.

Sammy Js Hair Salon, which has been at the heart of Blaina for almost half a century, saw culprits gain access after causing extensive damage to the shop floor and climb into it from an abandoned flat located behind and below it earlier this month.

Unable to find any cash, they bizarrely left with just a curling wand though, said manager Samantha Murphy.

But such was the mess, she thought there had been a gas explosion when she first saw the scene.

Extensive damage was caused to the shop floor of Sammy Js Hair Salon

“I walked in and could not believe my eyes,” she added.

“The place looked like a complete tip.

“Then I saw footprints all over the place. People had broken in and trashed the place.

“The culprits went through everything.

“Luckily I never keep money here. But I want them caught.”

Hair salon manager Samantha Murphy

The incident, between Saturday November 10 and Tuesday November 13, has left the salon facing a £1,500 bill.

Brynmawr-based business Brynmawr Nails was also broken into last week, in the early hours of Thursday.

Manager Hui Nguyen has since shared footage of thieves breaking in an attempt to track down those responsible and raise awareness in the area.

CCTV footage of an intruder at Brynmawr Nails

The footage shows two men – with a dog – pushing at the door and peering through to check if anyone is inside.

Then, at around 1.30am, the camera films the men smashing a hold on the lower section of the door, before leaving the scene and brazenly returning an hour later.

They took £100 from the till before leaving again, only to return 10 minutes later and swipe a selection of Chanel perfumes and powders worth more than £1,000.

Mr Nguyen said: “I feel like they are really bad people. It was my shop this time, but it could easily be someone else’s business or even someone’s home next time.

“They waited until very late so they could come and go, and one kept watch with the dog.

“The damage will cost us, as well as the money and lost products.

“It’s the last thing we wanted at this time of year.”

Yesterday, we reported how Louise Thomas, owner of Dizzy Kidz play centre in Tredegar, said her business was hit earlier this month too.

Ms Thomas said the play centre, located on Ashvale Industrial Estate, was broken into for the first time in 12 years on Monday November 5.

Nothing was stolen, but the play centre is now considering buying additional security cameras and employing a security guard.

Three street lights to the front of the building and five to six at the back were switched off in October as a result of council cuts.

Ms Thomas has said she believes the lack of street lighting was a factor in the break-in.

“We’ve never had any issues before,” she added.

“It’s not safe in the car park for my customers and their children anymore.”

Labour councillors across Blaenau Gwent have called for the Independent-run council to reconsider the decision to switch off street lights on industrial estates.

But the local authority said it has to deliver services with less money due to government funding cuts, resulting in “difficult choices.”

Gwent Police said investigations are ongoing into the Blaina and Brynmawr incidents.

If you have any information contact 101, quoting log numbers 75 13/11/18 or 61 15/11/2018 respectively.

Gwent Police was also contacted for comment regarding the incident at the industrial estate.