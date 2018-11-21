A TEENAGE reading group is welcoming new members to join them.

Reading Hack is a group of youngsters, aged 12 to 16-years-old, who meet monthly, at Caerphilly Library, to discuss a book – or occasionally a range of books – they’ve chosen to read.

Library staff are on hand to help guide the group through projects and broaden their range of reading.

As a group, each member will take turns in reviewing a chosen book. Plus, the group hosts literary themed activities, such as: card games, quizzes, collages, craft, and online surveys.

A recent highlight for the group was a Skype call with author, Peternelle van Arsdale, about her book The Beast is an Animal.

Reading Hack meet between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on the second Tuesday of each month.

For more information you can phone Caerphilly Library on: 02920 853911 or e-mail libcaer@caerphilly.gov.uk

Alternatively, to find out about other reading groups in libraries in Caerphilly, visit: https://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/Services/Libraries/Library-locations-and-opening-times