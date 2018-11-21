POLICE have issued an appeal for information following a burglary in the Cwmbran area.

The incident happened at an address in the area of Pentre Lane, Henllys, at some point between 2.30pm on Friday, November 2, and 2.30pm on Sunday, November 4.

The suspects gained entry by smashing a first-floor window, and then removed a safe containing a quantity of jewellery from an upstairs bedroom.

Anyone with information can contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 300 of 4/11/2018.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.