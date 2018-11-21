A GANG who kicked a “poor defenceless man” in a brutal and unprovoked attack which saw him lose teeth are behind bars.

A judge at Newport Crown Court condemned Kieron Moore, 20, for inflicting “mindless violence” on Shane Jones.

Prosecutor Emma Harris said the defendant, of Wellspring Terrace, Pontymister, Risca, set upon his victim with two other men, Nathan Walker and Joshua Rhodes.

All three pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Mr Jones, committed on May 6, 2017 at Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca.

Walker, 25, of Holly Road, Risca, and Rhodes, 23, of Elm Drive, Risca, were both jailed for 16 months at Cardiff Crown Court in August.

Miss Harris told Judge DJ Hale how Mr Jones had tried to visit a friend in the early hours of the morning when the three, “who appeared drunk”, chased after him.

She said a bottle was used during the assault and the victim was knocked to the ground.

The prosecutor added: “Kieron Moore kicked the victim in the face and he spat out some of his teeth.”

The court heard how Mr Jones was “stamped and kicked to his head and his body”.

The beating only stopped when his brothers came to his aid.

Miss Harris said the assault left a stamp mark on the back of his head and forensic evidence found his blood on Moore’s Nike trainers.

The defendant, who had six previous convictions for nine offences, was also in breach of a suspended jail sentence for burglary.

He admitted this charge as well as failing to surrender after going on the run.

Claire Pickthall, mitigating, said her client suffered from depression and was “very sorry and ashamed” of his actions against Mr Jones.

Judge Hale told Moore: “This is a serious offence. It was completely pointless, mindless violence against a man who had done you no harm.

“You kicked him in the face, causing him to lose two teeth. You took part in this act on a poor defenceless man.”

The judge sent Moore to a young offender institution for 20 months for the ABH offence, four months for being in breach of his suspended prison sentence and a month for failing to surrender, making a combined custodial term of 25 months.

