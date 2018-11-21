WELL, here’s another fine mess you’ve got us into, Mrs May.

Entire books could – and no doubt will – be written about the 24-hour period between the release of the draft Brexit agreement on Wednesday evening and the prime minister making her defiant, but battle-scarred statement on Thursday. Wherever you stand on the issue, there’s no denying it was genuinely one of the most fraught 24 hours in politics in recent memory.

When it became clear early on June 24 2016 – it seems a lifetime ago now – that we’d be leaving the EU, no one could have predicted just how much of a mess we’d end up in.

The fact that we’re now in a situation where the people who wanted to leave are as annoyed as those who voted to remain speaks volumes about just what a dog’s dinner the government’s managed to make of this.

With less than five months to go, we find ourselves with a draft agreement with the EU which no one likes, backed by a prime minister who has watched her authority plummet, with not one, but two men responsible for negotiating the deal having quit, and the crucial agreement with the DUP put at risk.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, a bid to force a vote of no confidence in Mrs May led by Victorian time-traveller/potential future prime minister Jacob Rees-Mogg is apparently failing to gain the traction it needs.

What’s that they say about a drinking contest in a brewery? And these are the people we rely on to make sure we don’t get blown up by terrorists we’re talking about.

And all this over an attempt by David Cameron to get a few Ukippers on side by promising a referendum which few seriously thought would result in us leaving Europe.

When I spoke to Paul Flynn a few weeks back about his intention to stand down, he told me he was convinced we’d be in for a new General Election in a matter of a months, if not weeks.

At the time I was somewhat sceptical, but the experience of 31 years in Parliament is nothing to be sniffed at, and it's looking increasingly likely - although perhaps not as likely as it was at the end of last week - that we'll be going to polls again before too long.

And with the agreement with the DUP apparently teetering on the proverbial cliff edge, leaving the government without a majority and unable to actually do anything, it's hard to see what alternative there is.

But, assuming the Tories and the DUP do manage to patch up their differences, it looks like Theresa May is in it for the duration.

With the bid to oust the PM apparently a non-starter, it seems the more rational in the Conservative Party realise seizing control at this point would be not so much a poisoned chalice as an act of political suicide.

Even Mr Rees-Mogg has said he's not interested in taking the reigns, while longtime bookies' favourite Boris Johnson has been conspicuous by his silence.

So what now for the Brexit agreement?

It's far too late to start negotiating a new deal - and the same goes for this fabled 'people's vote' - so it's the agreement or a no-deal exit. The question MPs have to consider is what is worse.

While Mrs May did seem to suggest "no Brexit" was an option last week, this seems to be a red herring. While baffling decisions seem to be this government's stock in trade, surely overturning a referendum - albeit one which was the result of lies upon lies - would be beyond even them.

One wonders if we'd be in quite such a mess if Labour was doing its job as opposition. Leaving the EU is the most significant event for the UK for a generation, but Jeremy Corbyn seems to have been content to let the government get on with it without bothering to check if they're doing it properly.

Would will still be leaving the EU if we had an effective opposition? Almost certainly, but we could be doing so in far better terms.

As it stands we're left with a dysfunctional government opposite the most ineffective opposition in living memory.

Just what we need.

Of course, given the events of the past week I wouldn’t be surprised if everything above is completely out of date by the time you read it.

Although I can't imagine how things could get any more ridiculous.