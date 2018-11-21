A COUPLE who are raffling their dream £3m house have thrown in a runner’s up prize – a brand new Aston Martin worth £160,000.

Mark and Sharon Beresford will take the runner-up to a showroom and get them to pick the Aston Martin DB11 V8 of their choice – with added extras too.

Tickets for the ‘Win A Mega Home’ draw are just £25 and to make it legal those taking part have to answer a question, the information for which is easily found online.

The couple have decided to part with their six-bedroom riverside ‘Huf Haus’ because their three children have flown the nest and they want to move closer to family in Sussex.

Having failed to sell it using traditional methods they decided to sell tickets.

And to drive more sales they wanted to tempt the public with another prize – the epitome of Grand Touring cars.

The Aston Martin can be fully specified with body colour, interior leather and wheel designs and optional extras up to the value of £10,000.

Mark said: “We really want to sell enough tickets to be able to move house.

“We thought that offering a brand new Aston Martin would be a temptation that many wouldn’t be able to resist. They really are iconic cars and are great to drive.

“We’ve had a fantastic response to the competition so far with people across the world buying tickets from the Win A Mega Home website.

“We built the house intending to sell it, but moved in for a while and ended living here for 12 years and raising our three children.

“It has a snooker room and cinema and is yards from the River Avon and has fishing rights - we’ll certainly shed a few tears when we move. But the time is right.

“The winner of the house and the car can keep them or sell them as they wish; it’s up to them.

“We will pay the stamp duty and solicitors’ fees with the house and I’ll take the winner of the car to the showroom so they can pick the one they want.

“A lot of people think this is too good to be true – but it’s not, it’s a genuine offer and the odds are far better than the national lottery.”

Mark was brought up in in Nottingham and made his money turning around failing businesses.

Sharon worked in the accountancy industry and together they brought up their three children in their Huf Haus on the River Avon near Ringwood on the Hampshire/Dorset border.

If not enough tickets are sold the winner will receive a high percentage of monies collected.

To be in with a chance click here: www.winamegahome.co.uk

The last day to buy tickets is on December 31 and the draw will be on January 9.