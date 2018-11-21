AN INDIAN takeaway has expanded, with a new venue open six hours a day, seven days a week.

Tamarind Express, which already has bases in Pontypool and in Risca, has opened a new establishment on 3 Fallowfield Drive in Lliswerry.

Tamarind Express offers a huge variety of Indian dishes, including curry, balti, chicken, lamb, seafood, and more, for delivery or collection.

It also offers a range of vegetarian dishes, and kids meal, meaning there is something for everything.

Lliswerry's Tamarind Express is open seven days a week, between 5pm and 11pm, with the option of ordering online or by phone. It is takeaway only, with an option to pay online.

The new addition was officially opened by Labour MP for Newport East, Jessica Morden, who cut the ribbon on November 12.

Other councillors joined her in touring the new establishment and sampling one of their delicious dishes.

You can call Newport's Tamarind Express on: 01633 281 600

Alternatively, to find out more about the Newport base, or order online go to their official website: www.tamarindexpress.co.uk