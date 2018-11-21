Looking for a room with a view? We've picked 10 homes on the market in Gwent at the moment, each with different types of views...

Clarence Place, Newport. £200,000. This three-bedroom apartment has the 'wow' factor - especially if you are a rugby or football fan. Set over two floors in the former art college building in Newport, this apartment boasts views over Rodney Parade. For sale with Peter Alan. For details contact 01633 966038.

Pen Moel Cottage, Woodcroft, Chepstow. £174,950. Forming part of a courtyard of cottages which was part of the Pen Moel estate, this home has views over the surrounding countryside. For sale with Moon and Co, Chepstow. To view contact 01291 629292.

Fernlea, Risca. £170,000. This two-bedroom, semi-detached home is perfectly places for someone looking to commute to Cardiff or Bristol. It enjoys views of the surrounding valley and has been maintained to a high standard. For sale with Yopa. For more details contact 01303 473360.

Leigh Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool. £169,950. This spacious two-bedroom bungalow is set in mature gardens. The detached home has outstanding views and is offered with no chain. On the market with Roberts. Call 01495 425026 for more details.

Usk Bridge Mews, Usk. £375,000. A rare opportunity to purchase a three-bedroom town house on an exclusive development in the centre of Usk. The property, which overlooks the River Usk and Usk Bridge, has been recently updated. For sale with Roberts. For details contact 01633 966042.

Monmouth Road, Abergavenny. £499,950. Here is an eight-bedroom, semi-detached period townhouse with views over towards the Blorenge. The property, which is set over three floors, is in need of updating. For sale with Bidmead Cook. Contact 01873 603001 for more details.

Highlands Crescent, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale. £229,950. Detached bungalow in a sought-after location, this property has far-reaching views across the valley. The property has a 17ft lounge and three double bedrooms. For sale with Bidmead Cook. Contact 01495 425017.

Off Mountain Road, Rogerstone. £850,000. This traditional farmhouse sits in 38 acres in a stunning location near Rogerstone. The renovated prperty has three bedrooms and a range of outbuildings. For sale with Peter Alan. Contact 01633 966038 for details.

Owen Close, Caerleon. £349,950. The detached, family home has four bedrooms and benefits from views over the surrounding area. It also has a double garage and spacious driveway. For sale with Roberts. Contact 01633 966042 for details.

Llanover Road, Blaenavon. £190,000. This three-bedroom, end-of-terrace home comes with stunning views across the valley. It has an impressive kitchen and comes with no chain. For sale with Peter Alan. To view contact 01633 966036.