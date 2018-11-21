New figures show that children from some of the most deprived areas in Gwent are more active than the national average.

In Newport, the figures showed that the number of school children in the most deprived areas of the city take part in sport (three or more times a week) 18 percentage points more than the national average (60 per cent compared to 42 per cent). Overall in Newport schools, pupils participate in sport 10 per cent more often than the national average of 48 per cent.

Monmouthshire followed suit with the survey showing school children from deprived areas in the county take part in sport 16 per cent more often than the national average.

Sarah Powell, Chief Executive of Sport Wales, said: “Enjoyment is such an important factor in ensuring sport becomes a part of someone’s life. Without it, there is no hope of them having a positive lifelong relationship with sport. Getting that introduction to sport right at school age is key”

Just 42 per cent of children from deprived areas across Wales take part in sport in addition to PE lessons, down from 43 per cent in 2015. Whereas 55 per cent of those in the least deprived areas take part at least 3 times a week in addition to their timetabled lessons.

However, it was not all good news. The survey made less encouraging reading for Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent. Both fell below the national average of 42 per cent, scoring 38 and 35 per cent respectively.

Commenting on the figures, Owen Hathway, Head of Insight and Policy at Sport Wales, said: “It’s really encouraging to see the rise in numbers of children taking part in sport.

“There is however, still a lot of work to be done. There are groups where the gap is not closing, and for those where things look to be improving, we need to continue our efforts to make sport as accessible as possible.

“We need to take into consideration what motivates young people to get involved in sport. It’s about more than numbers, it’s about what sport contributes to an individual’s life.”

Sarah Powell added: “Whether it’s introducing less traditional sports into the curriculum or working with teachers to provide them with the tools to deliver a more engaging sporting offer, these are the things that will keep people coming back.”