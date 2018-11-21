GRITTERS are heading out in all five Gwent local authorities tonight with temperatures set to drop below freezing.

Newport City Council, Torfaen County Borough Council, Monmouthshire County Council, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council and Caerphilly County Borough Council have all confirmed their gritter teams will be on the roads tonight.

According to the Met Office weather report, minimum temperatures could drop to -3°C tonight, after lingering showers clear to allow for widespread frost and freezing fog patches with breezy weather at times on the south coast.

Tomorrow should see a cold and bright start but the weather is then expected to soon turn cloudier from the east with some showers pushing in. According to the Met Office it's going to feel cold with the best of any afternoon brightness towards the west and maximum temperature of 8 °C.