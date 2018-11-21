HAVE you seen 35-year-old Kimberley Kettlety, who has been missing for two weeks?

Mrs Kettlety was last seen on November 8 in the area of Lower Dock Street.

Her husband said Mrs Kettlety has a history of mental health issues.

The couple has two young sons, aged seven and 11.

Mr Kettlety has appealed for anyone with information, including CCTV and dashcam footage, to come forward.

He said that several people had so far offered information regarding possible sightings.

You can view Mr Kettlety’s appeal on Facebook by searching for ‘Help find Kim’.

Gwent Police have also issued an appeal, asking anyone with information to call 101 quoting log number 283 11/11/18.