THE South Wales Argus is launching a campaign to get as many Newport County fans as possible into the away end for the Exiles’ much-anticipated FA Cup match against Wrexham.

The North Wales team will host County in the second round of the cup competition on Saturday, December 1.

The match has been selected for live TV coverage, but the Argus is encouraging County fans to make the trip north for what is sure to be a scintillating contest between the two Welsh clubs.

And Exiles boss Michael Flynn is confident the club’s fans will create a “great atmosphere”.

County have received an initial allocation of 780 unreserved seats at the Racecourse Ground.

Those tickets are now on general sale and are available to purchase in the Kingsway club shop.

Adult tickets are priced at £15, while over-65s and under-21s will pay £10, and over-80s and under-18s just £3.

The match is all-ticket, meaning supporters will not be able to pay on the gate on December 1.

Some fans have raised concerns over the 8pm kick-off on a Saturday when the last train to Newport leaves Wrexham at 8.41pm that night.

Flynn sympathises with supporters but he’s certain that they will find a way to get to the Racecourse Ground.

“It’s going to be a little bit tougher for the Newport fans to get up because I think the last train goes before the end of the game,” the manager said.

“Don’t ever underestimate the Newport fans – they’ll find a way of getting there,” he added.

“They’ll be there. A few of them will have a sore head and they’ll probably worry about getting home the next morning.

“They’ll still come and they’ll still show a big support and it will be a great atmosphere.”