POLLS are still open in the first-ever election for the Welsh Youth Parliament.

In total there are 460 candidates - including 85 in Gwent - aged between 11 and 18 across all 40 constituencies in Wales, with polls to close on Sunday, November 25. Voting is open only to those aged between 11 and 18. Registration has closed.

There are 13 candidates running for each Newport West and Newport East, as well as 19 in Caerphilly and 15 in Torfaen. There are 10 in Blaenau Gwent, nine in Monmouth and six in Islwyn.

A single Youth Parliament Member will be elected for each constituency, with a further 20 appointed by partner organisations. Members will serve a two-year term.

And young people are being given the opportunity to pick what the Youth Parliament discusses when it meets for the first time early next year. The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/82DVMXN

Project leader Delyth Lewis said: "Over the past six months, the Youth Parliament team of Wales has been asking young people in holidays, engagement events and during school visits and the Assembly which issues are important to them.

"From the 2,000 topics we have selected the favourites and we can now give young people over Wales the opportunity to decide what the priorities of the first Parliament will be through the online questionnaire."

Your Youth Parliament candidates

Blaenau Gwent

Rosie Hanna Bradshaw

Eve Davies

Molly Hucker

Elen Johnston

Calen Jones

Eiry Jones

Rhianna Lewis

Zach Lloyd

Meagan Pearsall

Samuel Taylor

Caerphilly

Melanie Benedict

Holly Elizabeth Curtis

Will Davies

Halle Davies-Stallard

George Evans

Eva Franklin

Elliot Harrington

Isabel Jenkins

Larry Johnson

Lewis Jones

Aled Joseph

Ewan Kinsman

Lucy O'Brien

Taya Zara Penny

Madison Phipps-Magill

Andrew Raven

Christopher Raven

Mairi Richards

Michael John Trodd

Islwyn

Aaliyah Charles

Lyra Davies

Ffion Griffith

Molly Griffiths

Elizabeth Horton

Canada Jenkins

Monmouth

Charlie Aldous

Reuben Carolan

Mano Kanagaraj

Samiya Houston

Lloyd Mann

Liam James Du Plessis

Chloe Marie Tapper

Rohi Tsvara

Angharad Worsley

Newport East

Jack Athay

Leonora Cartman

Lacey Dwyer

Jake Enea

Jessica Evans-Stowell

Elin Gray

Sian Hopkins

Haris Hussnain

Sara Hussnain

Ruvimbo Mukwenya

Charley Oliver-Holland

Claudia Peters

Emma-Lee Swift

Newport West

Finlay Bertram

Lily-Rose Bolwell

Olivia Chidlow

William Clements

Evan Farrell

Phoebe Harris

Charlotte Gillies

John Jacques

Lucy James

Ethan Macey

Zsa-Zsa Nessbert

Daniel Nitschmann-Roberts

Jasmin Sims

Torfaen

Caitlin Clarke

Abbie Cooper

Jessica Davies

Maisy Evans

Katie Hoddinott

Meg Hopkins

Tristan Issac-King

Nicole Jones

Renat McGill

Elliot Ormond

Trinity Parry

Leo Perham

Tomas Richards

Joshua Taylor

Hannah Yhnell

For more information on each candidate or the Youth Parliament in general visit youthparliament.wales