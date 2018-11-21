POLLS are still open in the first-ever election for the Welsh Youth Parliament.
In total there are 460 candidates - including 85 in Gwent - aged between 11 and 18 across all 40 constituencies in Wales, with polls to close on Sunday, November 25. Voting is open only to those aged between 11 and 18. Registration has closed.
There are 13 candidates running for each Newport West and Newport East, as well as 19 in Caerphilly and 15 in Torfaen. There are 10 in Blaenau Gwent, nine in Monmouth and six in Islwyn.
A single Youth Parliament Member will be elected for each constituency, with a further 20 appointed by partner organisations. Members will serve a two-year term.
And young people are being given the opportunity to pick what the Youth Parliament discusses when it meets for the first time early next year. The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/82DVMXN
Project leader Delyth Lewis said: "Over the past six months, the Youth Parliament team of Wales has been asking young people in holidays, engagement events and during school visits and the Assembly which issues are important to them.
"From the 2,000 topics we have selected the favourites and we can now give young people over Wales the opportunity to decide what the priorities of the first Parliament will be through the online questionnaire."
Your Youth Parliament candidates
Blaenau Gwent
- Rosie Hanna Bradshaw
- Eve Davies
- Molly Hucker
- Elen Johnston
- Calen Jones
- Eiry Jones
- Rhianna Lewis
- Zach Lloyd
- Meagan Pearsall
- Samuel Taylor
Caerphilly
- Melanie Benedict
- Holly Elizabeth Curtis
- Will Davies
- Halle Davies-Stallard
- George Evans
- Eva Franklin
- Elliot Harrington
- Isabel Jenkins
- Larry Johnson
- Lewis Jones
- Aled Joseph
- Ewan Kinsman
- Lucy O'Brien
- Taya Zara Penny
- Madison Phipps-Magill
- Andrew Raven
- Christopher Raven
- Mairi Richards
- Michael John Trodd
Islwyn
- Aaliyah Charles
- Lyra Davies
- Ffion Griffith
- Molly Griffiths
- Elizabeth Horton
- Canada Jenkins
Monmouth
- Charlie Aldous
- Reuben Carolan
- Mano Kanagaraj
- Samiya Houston
- Lloyd Mann
- Liam James Du Plessis
- Chloe Marie Tapper
- Rohi Tsvara
- Angharad Worsley
Newport East
- Jack Athay
- Leonora Cartman
- Lacey Dwyer
- Jake Enea
- Jessica Evans-Stowell
- Elin Gray
- Sian Hopkins
- Haris Hussnain
- Sara Hussnain
- Ruvimbo Mukwenya
- Charley Oliver-Holland
- Claudia Peters
- Emma-Lee Swift
Newport West
- Finlay Bertram
- Lily-Rose Bolwell
- Olivia Chidlow
- William Clements
- Evan Farrell
- Phoebe Harris
- Charlotte Gillies
- John Jacques
- Lucy James
- Ethan Macey
- Zsa-Zsa Nessbert
- Daniel Nitschmann-Roberts
- Jasmin Sims
Torfaen
- Caitlin Clarke
- Abbie Cooper
- Jessica Davies
- Maisy Evans
- Katie Hoddinott
- Meg Hopkins
- Tristan Issac-King
- Nicole Jones
- Renat McGill
- Elliot Ormond
- Trinity Parry
- Leo Perham
- Tomas Richards
- Joshua Taylor
- Hannah Yhnell
For more information on each candidate or the Youth Parliament in general visit youthparliament.wales