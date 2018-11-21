CONCERNS over availability of flu vaccine for people aged 65 and over persist, with a Gwent AM raising the issue in the Assembly after constituents reported difficulties in getting protected.

Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay asked a question about supply in the Senedd yesterday and has told the Argus some constituents have been unable to get their jab from their GP surgery, due to shortages.

Public Health Wales however, has been told that all final November deliveries of vaccine for this age group have been completed.

But there may be a further delay for some who need it, as bigger pharmacies may have their orders delivered to a central depot for onward sharing with branches.

Three different vaccines are available for the current vaccination programme, targeting different age groups, to maximise protection.

But their introduction has been staggered through the autumn, meaning some people - it seems to be mainly those aged 65 and over - have been told on inquiring at their GP surgery or pharmacy, that the vaccine they need is not yet available and they must wait.

“Delivery of aTIV (the best flu vaccine for those aged 65 and over), has been staggered between September and November,” said a Public Health Wales spokesman.

“This was anticipated, and has been the case throughout the UK. It has meant that some people have been asked to wait for their flu vaccine this year, and to return when the vaccine is available.

“Public Health Wales has been advised that all final November deliveries have now been completed.

“Anyone aged 65 or over who has not yet had a flu vaccine should make an appointment as soon as possible, or if it is difficult to get to the GP surgery, ask at their community pharmacy.

“Flu does not usually start to circulate before mid-December, so those aged 65 and over are still be able to get their vaccine in time to be protected this winter.”

Dr David Bailey, who chairs the British Medical Association’s Welsh Council, said staggered delivery has meant a delay in the immunisation schedule.

“BMA Cymru Wales raised concerns with the Welsh Government, to ensure GP practices were made aware of the delay in a timely manner so they could make preparations to vaccinate those patients who need it, and to prioritise those at highest risk until all stocks have arrived,” he said.

The Argus reported the concerns of Mr Ramsay and patients last month, and he has since written to Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to raise the issue of aTIV vaccine shortages.

"It’s a shame many elderly people feel they have been forgotten about this year and aren't a priority," he said.

“It seems that general practices and community pharmacies ordered lower quantities of the vaccine than required to meet initial demand, and the phased delivery has affected availability.

"I understand more vaccine should be available by the end of November so every older person will have the opportunity to be vaccinated by the end of this month.

“I hope this will be the case and that in future years the release of the vaccine will be managed and communicated more effectively to prevent anxiety, and inconvenience for many elderly people.”