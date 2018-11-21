DUST off your finest elf gear to support a great cause this weekend.

The Elf Run/Walk, sponsored by Western Power Distribution (WPD,) is this Saturday, from Llanyrafon Manor, Cwmbran, with the option of a 1.6km or a 7km route.

Elves can register from 10am on the day, with the long route leaving at 11am and the short at 11.10am, following a warm up led by DW Sports & Fitness.

This aids St David’s Hospice Care, which needs £8 million each year to provide their services to patients and families throughout Gwent.

DJ Darly Barnby will perform, Henllys Pipes & Drums will be at hand for face painting, and Anna and Elsa, from Enchanted Birthdays, will join the fun. Cookies, provided by Burtons Biscuits Cwmbran, will be given out following the run and there will be a magical post box for children to send their Christmas letters.

Unless disabled, do not use the Manor car park. You can park at Boating Lake car park (NP44 3EU), on Llanyrafon Way (NP44 8HT), on Edlogan Way (NP44 2YY), or Cwmbran Train Station.

Entry is £10 for adults or £5 for children under 16 , and free for children under 3. There’s also a family deal, allowing two adults and two children, for £25.

Money raised will support St David's Hospice.

Read more about the charity on their website: www.stdavidshospicecare.org