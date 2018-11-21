A GWENT-based festive appeal to provide rescue animals and birds across south Wales with Christmas treats - and rescue shelters with vital supplies - is going strong as it enters its third year.

The Santa Paws Gwent 2018 appeal is seeking to provide help for even more animals and birds this year, building on the tireless efforts of its organisers, and the generosity of donors.

Boxes and bags of food and tasty treats, toys, and other items are already building up, and there are 20 collection points across Gwent and beyond where people can leave their donations.

The idea is for donors to fill a shoebox with treats and other items for dogs, cats, rabbits and birds - and hedgehogs are a late addition to the list of creatures in need - but there's no limit as to the number and size of donations you can make.

Donated items will be distributed to a range of rescue shelters and animal rescue charities. The closing date for donations is Saturday December 15, and all the donations will be gathered for what organisers are calling the 'Big Wrap' the following day, ahead of distribution.

"We've made a massive difference for the last two years to these rescue organisations and the animals they look after, and we're hoping the appeal will be even more successful this year," said Sarah Lavender, from Newport, a member of a group of animal lovers who are running the appeal.

"Donations are stacking up, and it's heartwarming to see how everyone wants to help us at this time of the year."

Details of what items - and for what animals - to donate to the appeal, and where to donate them, can be found on the Santa Paws 2018 Gwent Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/santapaws/

The organisations set to benefit from Santa Paws Gwent 2018 are Newport City Dogs Home, Blue Cross Newport, Mittens cat rescue, Friends of the Animals, Caerphilly Bird Rescue, Swan Rescue, and Hedgehog Helpline Cymru.

There is also an opportunity, if you cannot get to a donation point, to donate money to the appeal through a Facebook 'fundraiser' that can be accessed through the page. You can even choose which rescue organisation you would like to support - so a box can be made up on your behalf.