A TRIO of projects aimed at increasing recycling in Gwent have been handed funding from the Welsh Government,

As part of a £5.4 million investment into eight new projects across Wales, Newport City Council has been given £1.175 million to set up a new Reuse Shop.

The council's waste contractor Wastesavers already runs a Reuse Shop at the Household Waste Recycling Centre in Phoenix Park, which rescues reuseable items due to be sent to landfill and sells them on. The new shop will be in Maindee.

The cash will also be used to pay for new recycling collection vehicles and a new materials baler.

Meanwhile, Monmouthshire County Council will be given £646,375 for work at the Five Lanes Transfer Station in Caerwent.

And Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council has been allocated £541,000 to work towards increasing recycling and composting rates. The council is planning on introducing a ‘no side waste’ policy, meaning only waste in wheelie bins will be collected.

Environment minister Hannah Blythyn said: “One of the best ways to reduce waste is to repair and refurbish items so they can be reused and some of these projects will improve facilities to enable this. We’re also investing in a pilot schools project to reduce waste and instil good habits from a young age.

“Where materials can’t be re-used, the next best method is to recycle, so we’re also investing in the machinery to better manage recyclable items.

“Wales is first in the UK, second in Europe and third in the world for household recycling, so out track record speaks for itself. The proportion of waste we recycle in Wales has increased dramatically, from five per cent in 1999 to 63 per cent last year.

“This range of new projects will not only help reduce waste in the coming years, it should lead to a cultural change in the longer term, helping us achieve our ambition to become a ‘Zero Waste Nation’ by 2050.”

Funding is also being put towards projects in Pembrokeshire, Conwy, Denbighshire, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Merthyr Tydfil.