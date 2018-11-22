A FIRST aider from who sexually assaulted an 18-year-old while she was being transported in an ambulance has been jailed for seven years.

Alexander Hughes, 33, of Oakfield, Cwmbran was found guilty of four sexual offences following a trial at Aylesbury Crown Court.

On Friday, November 16, Hughes was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment at the same court and has been placed on the sex offenders register for life. He was also made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and was barred from being a medic.

Hughes was convicted of sexually assaulting two women while working as a first aider.

In July 2014, while working as an Emergency Care Assistant in the High Wycombe area, he touched an 18-year-old woman inappropriately while she was being transported by ambulance.

He later then messaged the woman via social media asking if she wanted to exchange indecent photos of one another.

In October 2017, he sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman in Bristol’s Motion nightclub. At the time, he was employed as a first aider at the club, and was acting in this capacity at the time of the assault, neglecting to inform his employer of the police investigation in to the High Wycombe incident.

He was charged on November 16, 2017.

Investigating officer for Thames Valley Police, Detective Constable Jenna Wilde from Aylesbury police station, said: “Hughes was in a position of trust and his actions caused tremendous distress to the victims.

“He then denied the offences and put the victims through the ordeal of a trial.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the two victims involved in this case for their bravery and support.

“Hughes will now serve a prison sentence and will never again be able to be a medic.”

Investigating officer for Avon and Somerset Police, Detective Constable Liz Howell, said:

“Hughes is a predatory individual who used his position as a first aider to target women while they were particularly vulnerable.

“His victims were shocked to be assaulted by someone they had put their trust in and who they thought was there to help them.

”I am grateful to them for their bravery in supporting this case.”