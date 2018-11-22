AN ARTISTIC trial is returning, with more than 60 artists across 24 venues, taking part in this exciting event.

Art on the Hill (AOTH) is back in Newport, for its second year, this weekend, with the full programme now available and many notable events included which will take guests on a journey to the past.

One expected highlight is Echoes of Swimming, which is a sound installation that will be open at the Gap Centre, on Stow Hill, between 11.30am and 4.30pm, on Friday only.

Take a look at these old pictures of the baths:

The installation focuses on Stow Hill Baths, originally opened in 1890 and closed in 1984, eventually being turned into office buildings.

Guests can enjoy a blast from the past, with Operasonic creative director, Rhian Hutchings, and composer, Kirsten Evans, bringing the Baths back to life.

Collaborating with pupils from St Woolos Primary School, plus Facebook ‘past and present’ groups, the pair will perform improvised oratorios of some past memories of Stow Hill Baths. These performances will be at 12pm, 2pm and 3.30pm.

Another expected highlight of AOTH will be a group show displayed at St Mark’s Church, with entrances from Gold Tops or Serpentine Road, between 12pm and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Photograph exhibitions will be on display by Italian Valeria Medici, Tony Carter from Abergavenny, and Irish man Conor Elliot.

Fine art will also be on display by Patricia Clifford and Gerard Whyman. Plus, St Mark’s Church will also feature a Chartist-inspired graphic novel, from the Newport Rising collection.

On Saturday, there will be extra fun to be had at the venue.

Local musicians, Red Zip, will perform Newport Suite – a soundscape featuring recorded sounds from the streets of Newport – at 2pm and 2.15pm. This will accompany John Briggs’ photographic slideshow ‘Newportrait Update’ which features black and white images of Newport taken over the years.

Julian Meek, from Abertillery, will read some of his poetry at the church, from 2.45pm on Saturday.

Plus, early birds can take part in a performative act, on Saturday only, hosted by Rebecca Hammett. Leaving St Mark’s at 9.30am on the Sunday, Boundary will involve drawing a chalk line which delineates the boundary of AOTH.

This is organised by John Briggs, an exhibition organiser at Cwtsh Arts Centre, on Stow Hill, who said: “The reason we’re able to put on so much at St Mark’s Church is that they’ve developed a new community space.

“Pews have been taken out and a new carpet has been laid, so there’s lots of space for events like this. Rev Paul Thompson is keen to host events like this, as churches should be community facilities, not just places of worship.”

Cwtsh Arts Centre will be launching an exhibition, in their venue, as part of AOTH. Familial, by Gemma Bartlett, explores memories and is developed from a mother’s perspective, as she has children. She was inspired by her mother’s family photographs, cropping and rescanning them to understand past moments and the act of looking.

