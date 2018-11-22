A HIGH school in Pontypool has been forced to close today (November 22) because of a gas supply emergency.

St Alban's RC High posted on social media that the gas problem had been detected yesterday in the evening, and remained unresolved despite a team of engineers working on it.

The school is closed to all pupils.

In a statement on the school's website, headteacher Stephen Lord said he anticipated the school would be open as normal on Friday.

"Please accept my sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused, Mr Lord's statement read. "I hope you understand that this decision was made to ensure the safety of all pupils.

"We will keep you informed of any changes to this throughout the day tomorrow."

Mr Lord said a scheduled Year 12 consultation evening was expected to go ahead as planned on Friday, and relevant parents/carers would be contacted via the school's GATEWAY system in the event of any change to those plans.