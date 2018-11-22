THE inquest into the death of former Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant will be held next week.

The Alyn and Deeside AM died on November 7 last year, four days after he was sacked as communities and children secretary following allegations of misconduct around women.

The five-day inquest at County Hall, Ruthin, will begin on Monday, November 26, and will be heard by senior coroner for north Wales John Gittins.

First minister Carwyn Jones - who came in for heavy criticism for his actions on the days immediately following Mr Sargeant's sacking and subsequent death - is among 32 listed witnesses, and will appear before the inquest on Wednesday, November 28.

Other witnesses will include Mr Sargeant's widow Bernie, his son Jack, who succeeded him as Alyn and Deeside AM, Welsh Government ministers Ken Skates and Lesley Griffiths, ex-minister Leighton Andrews and Wales' future generations commissioner Sophie Howe.

Deputy leader of Flintshire County Council Cllr Bernie Attridge and Mr Sargeant's friend and political commentator Daran Hill are also among witnesses.

Neil Hudgell of Hudgell Solicitors, representing the Sargeant family, said: “The Sargeant family have endured an almost intolerable period searching for answers about Carl’s death over a year ago. Their hope is that the inquest will start the process of them getting some answers about the circumstances surrounding his untimely and tragic death.”

Mr Sargeant's provisional cause of death was recorded as hanging.