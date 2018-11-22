THE 70th anniversary celebrations of the National Health Service have once again demonstrated how the NHS is central to every person, every community and to our nation.

To maintain a NHS fit for the next 70 years is a challenge we all face.

One aspect of this challenge is being faced by the community of Cwmfelinfach.

Risca Surgery has applied to the Aneurin Bevan Health Board to close their branch surgery in Cwmfelinfach.

Principally the justification for the proposal is the difficulty in recruiting and retaining general practitioners in Gwent valleys communities that I represent such as Cmwfelinfach and Risca.

I have opposed the closure and hope that the health board’s branch surgery closure panel reject the application when they meet.

The Welsh Government is seeking to address the problem with an innovative ‘Train, Work, Live’ campaign.

The medical phase of the campaign, now entering its third year, promotes Wales internationally as an excellent place for doctors, including GPs, to train work and live.

One of the financial incentives schemes involves targeting GP trainees to take up posts in specified areas with a trend of low fill rates. The areas targeted will need to be closely monitored.

There has been much discourse on Caerphilly County Borough Council’s proposal to adopt a ten year ‘Sport and Active Recreation Strategy 2019 – 2029.’

The contentious aspects have revolved around leisure provision.

At the time I pen these words the cabinet of Caerphilly Council has yet to determine its position.

For myself, as the Welsh Labour Assembly Member for Islwyn my determination is to totally end the Tory UK Government’s harsh policies of austerity that are decimating local government budgets.

In England in many authorities have closed leisure centres with no replacement provision provided.

I met with the council leader Cllr Dave Poole in the National Assembly for a frank discussion on this and other key budget matters.

As has been reported Caerphilly County Borough Council are facing a shortfall in funding of £15.6 million.

I will continue to strongly call on Caerphilly County Borough Council to ensure that the communities of Islwyn will access quality public leisure facilities fit for the 21st century.

This must involve facilities like Islwyn High School being opened for the entire community as was envisaged and intended when Welsh Government money was provided to build the state of the art facility.