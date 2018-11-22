QUESTIONS have been asked in the Senedd around a spate of delays and cancellations on rail services in south Wales.

Transport for Wales, which is owned by the Welsh Government, took over management of the Wales and Borders franchise last month.

But since then numerous problems have been reported, with services being delayed or cancelled outright. And earlier this week the company took out a full-page advert in the Argus and other regional papers apologising to customers, explaining that 36 of its 127 trains were out of action.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday, first minister Carwyn Jones conceded there had been "enormous problems" with the service.

"I'm glad that Transport for Wales has issued the apologies that is has," he said. "It had been affected by Storm Callum and they have inherited quite an elderly fleet. But we did say, we were honest at the start, it would take some time to replace the trains that we wanted and to get the kind of service that we want to provide to the people of Wales."

But leader of the Welsh Conservatives Paul Davies said the problems were down to the Welsh Government "failing to deliver on your promises".

"You promised a high-quality, affordable and accessible train network in Wales," he said. "But the reality for passengers is that the Transport for Wales's morning commuter train from Chepstow and Caldicot to Newport and Cardiff has been cancelled 16 times in the last 20 week days.

"Blaenau Ffestiniog, Betws-y-Coed and Llanrwst have had no trains all day on seven of the last 20 weekdays. And the 8.40 train from Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury was cancelled on four days last week.

"This is an absolute shambles by your government. So, first minister, instead of PR-inspired apologies, what measurable action is Transport for Wales taking to address this appalling start to the franchise?

But Mr Jones hit back that it was the Conservative UK Government which had cancelled electrification from Cardiff to Swansea.

"We did say that we would transform the rail network in Wales," he said. "We didn't say we'd do it in a month.

"After 15 years of a franchise that was let before, after many, many years of underinvestment in the track, by a Conservative government, we said that we would transform the network, but we were upfront and said it would take time to do it.

"Of course it would.

"Some of the problems on the trains are to do with the track, which we have no control over, and some of them are to do with the fact that 30 per cent of the rolling stock was impacted by Storm Callum.

"But I have to say to him, I don't think people will find it realistic when he says, after 15 years of rolling stock being used, that everything was going to change in a month."

Former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood also spoke out about the situation, accusing Mr Jones of being “in denial”.

“The most concerning line in the company's apology was in relation to extra buses that they are putting on, saying: 'This will continue for as long as is needed',” she said. “There are real health and safety issues now, and this simply cannot carry on.”

For information on delays to Transport for Wales services or how to claim compensation visit tfwrail.wales