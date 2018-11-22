A FURNITURE store owner from Blackwood is enjoying speaking Welsh with his customers after he signed up for a beginner’s course last year.

Huw Edwards, Director of Tidal's Store Limited on Blackwood’s high street, attends a weekly two- hour course with Learn Welsh Gwent, which is run by Coleg Gwent on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh. The class is held at the Usk Rural Life Museum and Mr Edwards hopes to follow a further course next year.

Originally from Blackwood, Huw spent more than 15 years living in Berkshire working in the hotel industry. Mr Edwards’ parents owned Tidal’s Store and when they decided to retire, he moved to Wales to take over the business.

Since returning to Wales after living away, he has seen a change in attitude towards the use of the language in the area.

Mr Edwards said: ‘‘When I was growing up, Welsh wasn’t as prominent as it is today in south east Wales and I chose French over Welsh when I came to decide my GCSE options. But as the number of Welsh language medium schools in the area has increased, I've certainly noticed the language is being used more in Blackwood.

‘‘The main challenge has been mutations! Soft, nasal and aspirate. But I would encourage anyone interested in learning Welsh to go for it - practise as much as possible and make the most of the additional support.’’

Members of Mr Edwards’ family who speak fluent Welsh, including his niece, nephew, brother-in-law and aunt, former National Poet for Wales, Gillian Clarke, encouraged him to take up lessons.

He was also keen to speak Welsh with customers. Working in the store gives him an opportunity to expand on his conversational Welsh and as the course has progressed, he’s gained confidence.

To find a Welsh course in the Gwent area, go to learnwelsh.cymru